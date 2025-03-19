Watch Live: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to give State of the City address

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to deliver her State of the City address Wednesday night.

You can watch the State of the City address on CBS News Boston when it begins at 7 p.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Boston State of the City address

The Boston Democrat's office says she will give updates on affordable housing, safety, and stabilizing Boston Public Schools.

Wu also plans to address issues like energy costs and the economy, as well as impacts on the city under the Trump administration.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Boston's mayor was in the national spotlight earlier this month along with fellow Democratic mayors from New York City, Chicago and Denver when she testified before the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC about sanctuary city policies.

During her testimony, Wu touted Boston as the safest major city in the country.

"Respectfully, I'm the mayor of Boston. I don't get to decide who comes into our country and where they go after that," Wu said. "Our job is to keep people fed, and healthy, and safe when they arrive in our city. And we do that in order to make sure that everyone across our community is safe. Resources are strained. And I would ask you to please do your job and be part of passing bipartisanship legislation that would allow us to do what we want to do."

Wu is up for reelection this year, and is facing a primary challenge from Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the former CEO of the Boys and & Girls Club in Boston. An Emerson College poll in February found that Wu held a double-digit advantage early in the race, with 43% support from voters compared to Kraft's 29%.