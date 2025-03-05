Watch Live: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testifies before Congress on sanctuary city policies

The mayors of Boston, New York City, Chicago and Denver are testifying Wednesday before the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC. The Congressional hearing is part of a federal investigation into sanctuary cities.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the other mayors will begin their testimony after 10 a.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, launched the probe back in January to look into what he described as "the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement."

Comer sent letters to Mayor Wu and the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver asking them to testify at Wednesday's hearing.

Sanctuary cities, such as Boston, have policies against turning over undocumented immigrants who could be deported by federal agents. The cities limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents. Each city is now at risk of losing federal funding if they don't comply with new immigration laws.

Wu, a Democrat, has been getting ready for her testimony before Congress for weeks. WBZ-TV has learned the mayor's office paid an outside law firm, Cahill Gordon & Reindel, $650,000 to help Wu prepare.

Massachusetts has two representatives on the House Oversight Committee - Congressman Stephen Lynch and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

"I will never back down from an opportunity to defend Boston, to defend our residents," Wu told reporters in Washington Tuesday. "We're a city that opens our arms and offers a hand when this administration is more interested in turning its back."