Do you want to watch some Drake Maye highlights? We have good news for you

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

BOSTON -- It's not a profound statement to say that an NFL draft pick may end up not working out. Everybody knows that the NFL Draft is the ultimate crapshoot, and even the most surefire picks can be a 50-50 proposition for success at football's highest level.

But you know what? Life is short, bucko. And who wants to spend their brief time on this planet wallowing around in misery, when you can just as easily choose positivity?

Am I right? Yes, I am right.

So while Drake Maye could very well flame out like Mac Jones or a countless number of first-round quarterbacks, he also could become a great NFL quarterback. You don't know, I don't know, Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't know, and even Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo don't know. So why sweat it at this point in time?

For now, there is hope. And if you want to stoke that hope, sit back and enjoy some quality Drake Maye highlights to see the high end of what he can do as a football player.

Here's a fun one:

QB1?

Drake Maye made playing football look easy at Chapel Hill ⬇️



In the last two seasons

• 7,929 Passing Yards

• 62 Passing TDs

• 16 INTs

• 1,108 Rushing Yards

• 16 Rushing TDs



Maye is a contender for the #1 Pick 🪄 pic.twitter.com/zez5O8zZu6 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 8, 2024

Here's an isolated clip of that lefty touchdown pass:

This one isn't flashy, but it shows how the 6-foot-4 QB can fit a pass into a tight window while standing in a collapsing pocket:

I am doing my best to try and understand the critiques of Drake Maye, but then I see process plays like this in a collapsing pocket, finished with a perfectly layered throw in a tight zone window and I just don't get it.pic.twitter.com/JvMCJeZyWX — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) January 24, 2024

Here's the big arm:

Drake Maye is special!



Not many college QB’s can do this.



Looking to his left to try and hold the defense, Maye throws and absolute ROCKET into a tight window with pin-point accuracy. This is the throw scouts and GM’s drool over. pic.twitter.com/u8ALunL4Js — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 13, 2024

This throw from Drake Maye is one of the best you’ll see in CFB.



The tight-window throw. The ball-placement. The arm-strength



This kid is the total package! pic.twitter.com/fR3KMUnpgk — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 13, 2024

The Patriots went ahead and compiled TEN MINUTES of Drake Maye highlights, too:

This has nothing to do with football, but in case you wanted to see what kind of hooper Maye was, the internet has you covered:

Quick reminder that Drake Maye averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds a game while shooting 38% from range as a junior and playing against North Carolina’s toughest competition pic.twitter.com/i8Ec2t3iG1 — Henry (@uncfankrusty) March 7, 2024

We won't get to see Maye in preseason action until August, and he may not even be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. The 21-year-old still has some development in his future, and the Patriots might want to ease him in to professional football.

For now, though, those highlight reels are pretty solid, and they help to understand why Maye was considered one of the very best quarterbacks available in this year's draft.