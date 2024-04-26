Do you want to watch some Drake Maye highlights? We have good news for you
BOSTON -- It's not a profound statement to say that an NFL draft pick may end up not working out. Everybody knows that the NFL Draft is the ultimate crapshoot, and even the most surefire picks can be a 50-50 proposition for success at football's highest level.
But you know what? Life is short, bucko. And who wants to spend their brief time on this planet wallowing around in misery, when you can just as easily choose positivity?
Am I right? Yes, I am right.
So while Drake Maye could very well flame out like Mac Jones or a countless number of first-round quarterbacks, he also could become a great NFL quarterback. You don't know, I don't know, Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't know, and even Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo don't know. So why sweat it at this point in time?
For now, there is hope. And if you want to stoke that hope, sit back and enjoy some quality Drake Maye highlights to see the high end of what he can do as a football player.
Here's a fun one:
Here's an isolated clip of that lefty touchdown pass:
This one isn't flashy, but it shows how the 6-foot-4 QB can fit a pass into a tight window while standing in a collapsing pocket:
Here's the big arm:
The Patriots went ahead and compiled TEN MINUTES of Drake Maye highlights, too:
This has nothing to do with football, but in case you wanted to see what kind of hooper Maye was, the internet has you covered:
We won't get to see Maye in preseason action until August, and he may not even be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. The 21-year-old still has some development in his future, and the Patriots might want to ease him in to professional football.
For now, though, those highlight reels are pretty solid, and they help to understand why Maye was considered one of the very best quarterbacks available in this year's draft.