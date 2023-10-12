Watch CBS News
War in Israel raises security concerns around Jewish, Palestinian institutions in Massachusetts

By Christina Hager

Security stepped up in Massachusetts as war escalates in Israel
WALTHAM - Temple Beth Israel in Waltham called in a private security company to help ease people's concerns during an interfaith service Thursday night. "We want to make them feel at home, make them feel comfortable, and not have any trepidations about coming into our building because they're afraid something might happen," said Executive Director Andrea Barton.

Violence in Israel has heightened concern around potential targets here in the United States. In Providence this week, Temple Beth-El had a bomb threat. On the same day, graffiti hate messages showed up at the Palestinian Cultural Center in Brighton.

"At this heightened time, we're particularly concerned that Muslim women who wear the hijab, and houses of worship, and Muslim schools could experience threats of violence," said Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Council on American-Islamic Relations.

This week, President Biden met with Jewish leaders from across the U.S. asking the Secretary of Homeland Security to boost security.

"Tomorrow is going to be a particularly difficult day because they called for a day of protest on Friday the 13th," said security analyst Ed Davis. "If you're in areas where these protests are planned, try to stay away from them, give them a lot of distance just to be preventative. Don't be frightened but be cautious of your surroundings and always have a plan to get away," he said. 

Christina Hager is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter with the I-Team at WBZ-TV News.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 6:15 PM

