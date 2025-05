Waltham's Lyman Estate home to one of the oldest greenhouses in the country

Waltham's historic Lyman Estate boasts 37 acres of beautifully preserved gardens and one of the oldest surviving greenhouses in the country. Breana Pitts tours the grounds of this grand country house with Historic New England's Barbara Callahan.