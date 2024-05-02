Nearly 8 tons of ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over possible E. coli contamination

The history of Italian Beef The history of Italian Beef 03:13

A food distributor in Pennsylvania is recalling about eight tons of ground beef because the meat might contain E. coli.

Packages of the beef, produced last month by Cargill Meat Solutions, were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There have been no confirmed reports of anyone being harmed from eating the beef, the agency said.

Officials at Cargill Meat reported the possible contamination "after they identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef," the recall states.

Cargill Meat told CBS MoneyWatch in an email that it reported the incident "out of an abundance of caution," adding that the meat was shipped to Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that often causes dehydration, bloody stool and stomach cramps in humans. The bacteria typically strikes three or four days after a person consumes food tainted with E. coli. Most people recover from exposure within a week, the USDA said, but some who get infected — particularly children — can suffer from kidney failure.

Last month, walnuts sold at Whole Foods were recalled because of potential contamination with E. coli, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled beef from Cargill was shipped in six forms, according to the recall. They are:

All Natural Lean Ground Beef with lot code 117 (2.25 pounds)

Prime Rib Beef Steak Burgers Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

Fat All Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef with lot code 117 (2.25 pounds)

Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck with lot code 118 (2.25 pounds)

Fat All Natural Ground Beef Chuck Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

Fat All Natural Good Beef Sirloin Patties with lot code 118 (1.33 pounds)

Cargill Meat Solutions has recalled more than 16,000 pounds of ground beef because it might contain E. coli. The above label shows one of six different beef variations that could contain the bacteria. USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

All six forms have a USDA mark of inspection on the front of its packaging and establishment number "EST. 86P" on the back, according to the recall. Customers who purchased the beef products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Cargill at 1-844-419-1574.

The Cargill announcement marks the second major beef recall this year due to an E. coli risk. The USDA in January recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef from producer Valley Meats of Illinois. Those products were shipped regionally to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.