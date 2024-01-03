Watch CBS News
Local News

USDA recalls nearly 7,000 lbs. of ground beef for E .coli risk

By Yolanda Perdomo, CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

USDA recalls nearly 7,000 lbs. of ground beef for E .coli risk
USDA recalls nearly 7,000 lbs. of ground beef for E .coli risk 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to a risk of E.coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it affects nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products produced by Valley Meats on December 22nd.

It has the number EST5712 printed on the packaging.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The USDA said it discovered the contamination during routine testing.

Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 12:24 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.