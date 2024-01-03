USDA recalls nearly 7,000 lbs. of ground beef for E .coli risk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to a risk of E.coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it affects nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products produced by Valley Meats on December 22nd.

It has the number EST5712 printed on the packaging.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The USDA said it discovered the contamination during routine testing.