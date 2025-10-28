"Walking Dead" sequel filming in Massachusetts city this week ahead of Halloween

It's not quite Halloween yet, but a zombie show will be taking over the streets of Worcester, Massachusetts this week.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City," a sequel to the original "Walking Dead" drama series, is set to film downtown on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say Franklin Street from Portland Street to Main Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon both days, as will Federal Street.

Mechanic Street will be closed only on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Dead City" is no stranger to filming in Massachusetts. Last year tall and thin extras were wanted to play zombies for scenes shot in Boston. And just last month, downtown Worcester was transformed into New York City, complete with subway stops and yellow taxi cabs, for a week of filming.

The original "Walking Dead" series ran for 11 seasons and 177 episodes on AMC between 2010 and 2022. The sequel follows main series stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie and Negan, as they journey into post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

"Dead City" is one of two films currently in production in Massachusetts right now. The other is a Mark Wahlberg movie for Apple Studios called "Weekend Warriors." The Dorchester native has been seen filming the basketball-themed project in Lynn as well as at a truck stop in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

The Massachusetts Film Office says anyone interested in working on the projects can click here to email the "Dead City" production, or here for the Wahlberg movie to see if they still need crew members.