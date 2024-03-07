Watch CBS News
Extras wanted for "The Walking Dead" filming in Boston

BOSTON - A local casting company is looking for extras to appear in "The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2" filming in Boston this year.

Kendall Cooper Casting is seeking athletes or people with military backgrounds to play soldiers, and people with "weathered faces" to play the role of survivors.

Extras who are very thin and tall are wanted to play the famous "walkers" aka zombies.

The production will film in Boston from April through July 2024. According to the casting call, some extra roles will work one or two days, while others will be recurring throughout the season.

For more information visit www.kendallcoopercasting.com/boston.

