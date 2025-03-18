Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot in Wakefield, police search for suspects

By
Juli McDonald
Juli McDonald
Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.
Read Full Bio
Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

Police investigate double shooting in Wakefield
Police investigate double shooting in Wakefield 01:49

Police in Wakefield are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Two men were shot in car on Lakeshore Drive shortly before 8 p.m., police said. 

According to I-Team sources, police are searching for possibly more than one suspect. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 

The injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, according to I-Team sources. 

Victims were targeted

"Preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and that these victims were targeted," said Wakefield Deputy Police Chief Craig Calabrese. "We are working closely with the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney's office."

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lakeshore Drive and around Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street. Wakefield residents are asked to avoid the area. The State Police K-9 unit responded to assist with the investigation.

Police have not released any description of the suspects. 

"This remains an active investigation," Calabrese said. "As additional information becomes available, we will provide it as soon as possible."

Residents are asked to call 911 to report any suspicious activity. 

Juli McDonald
McDonald-2022.jpg

Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.