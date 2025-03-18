2 men shot in Wakefield, police search for suspects

Police in Wakefield are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Two men were shot in car on Lakeshore Drive shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

According to I-Team sources, police are searching for possibly more than one suspect. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, according to I-Team sources.

Victims were targeted

"Preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and that these victims were targeted," said Wakefield Deputy Police Chief Craig Calabrese. "We are working closely with the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney's office."

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lakeshore Drive and around Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street. Wakefield residents are asked to avoid the area. The State Police K-9 unit responded to assist with the investigation.

Police have not released any description of the suspects.

"This remains an active investigation," Calabrese said. "As additional information becomes available, we will provide it as soon as possible."

Residents are asked to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.