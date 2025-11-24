Wachusett Mountain expands snowmaking, hopes early start signals strong season

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

Skiers and snowboarders got an early season surprise this weekend as Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, Massachusetts opened ahead of Thanksgiving, drawing crowds eager to carve the first turns of the season.

Cold weather leading up to the weekend allowed crews to make enough snow to get some trails open earlier than expected.

"It's a great vibe out here. I'm jazzed to see it open before Thanksgiving," snowboarder and Wachusett regular Nick Smith said Monday.

For many, the first day on the slopes is a tradition. Edward Beaulieu, 82, known affectionately as "Every Day Ed," didn't miss the chance to return.

"It's good skiing here. They always have good snow," he said. "They make it for us and it's always good," Beaulieu added. Monday was his fourth straight day on the slopes.

Wachusett Mountain President Jeff Crowley said getting an early start could signal a strong season ahead.

"We're just delighted to be one of the first mountains open here in the Northeast. We're passionate about skiing and just happy to be open," Crowley said.

Snowmaking at Wachusett

Crowley says they've significantly expanded its snowmaking capabilities to compete with milder winters and unpredictable conditions driven by climate change.

"We know that with this whole climate change issue, you really have to continue to invest in snowmaking, or else you're just not going to sustain yourself," Crowley said. His family have been longtime owners.

Snow gun at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Those investments include hundreds of energy-efficient snow guns designed and built in Massachusetts.

"These guns just really enhance the snowmaking," Crowley said. "It seems like on average we're seeing maybe as many as 25 different rain events throughout the course of the year. But the good thing is machine-made snow is so durable that it can withstand that rain."

Regulars like Beaulieu hope Mother Nature does her part too in the coming months.

"We need more better weather right here. Snowy weather," he said. "We get plenty of the other weather, but we want snow," said Beaulieu.

Wachusett will temporarily close after Monday night, slated to reopen the trails on Black Friday.