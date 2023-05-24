Volunteers plant 37,000 flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day

Volunteers plant more than 37,000 flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day

BOSTON - Hundreds of volunteers are busy planting more than 37,000 flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day.

The flags represent every Massachusetts fallen service hero since the Revolutionary War.

The display is one of remembrance, honor, and joy, as people reflect on what Memorial Day means for our country.

"Anyone who has a chance to walk through this display once it's set up, it's an incredibly powerful experience, being surrounded by flags on all sides," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday. "Today is important because you get a look into all of the hard work and volunteerism that makes that possible."

This is the 14th year the flag garden has been put on display.