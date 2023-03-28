Watch CBS News
Vishwachand Kolla of Lexington hit and killed by bus at Logan Airport

Lexington man hit and killed by bus at Logan Airport
Lexington man hit and killed by bus at Logan Airport 00:37

BOSTON - A man from Lexington was hit and killed by a bus at Logan Airport Monday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said 47-year-old Vishwachand Kolla was at the lower level of Terminal B to pick up a friend around 5 p.m. when he was struck.

"Mr. Kolla was standing on the driver's side of his Acura SUV while, simultaneously, the Dartmouth Transportation motor coach was traveling on the roadway. The investigation indicates that the middle of the bus made contact with Mr. Kolla and dragged him along the driver's side of his SUV," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. 

An off-duty nurse rushed to help Kolla but he died at the scene.

Troopers interviewed the bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, and inspected the bus. She has not been charged at this point in the investigation.

The passengers were quickly rushed off the bus and their luggage was moved to another part of the airport.

All bus service was canceled for the rest of the night at Terminal B and people were being diverted to other areas for rides.  

In a statement, Dartmouth Coach said, "Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening's incident at Logan Airport. We're working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information."

