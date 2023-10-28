Vigils planned to honor victims of Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - Vigils have been planned to honor the victims of the Lewiston shootings now that the shelter-in-place for the community has been lifted.

Eighteen people were killed in the shooting, and 13 others were injured.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Worumbo at 1 Canal St, Lisbon, Maine, at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Another vigil will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, Maine.

Wellness Resources:



Family Assistance Center open at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Ave from 10-7 today for victims of the shootings- people who were at the scenes / loved ones of victims.



Counseling is available 9-1 at the Ramada for community members. @wbz — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 28, 2023

The Boston FBI are offering their support to the victims and their families. The FBI's Victim Services Response Team will be Lewiston Family Assistance Center, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, Maine. The team includes specially-trained FBI victim specialists, agents and analysts from around the country who deploy after a crisis to provide assistance to victims and their families.

For the larger community, a support center will be set up at the Ramada Inn at 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston, Maine.