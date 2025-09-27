Vigil held for Kylee Monteiro, pregnant teen allegedly killed by boyfriend, in Rhode Island hometown

A vigil was held Friday evening in Burrillville, Rhode Island for Kylee Monteiro, the pregnant teenager who was allegedly murdered at the hands of her boyfriend.

Family, friends and other loved ones gathered in Burrillville, where Monteiro grew up. They lit candles and held balloons, honoring her life and legacy. A similar vigil was held in Rehoboth last month, where Monteiro was found dead after going missing for nearly two weeks.

"Kylee was very spunky. She loved her family," said family friend Donna Hopkins. "Kylee was always there for everybody. It didn't matter who it was."

At the vigil, donations and sympathy cards were also collected to support Monteiro's family. Her family is working to launch a nonprofit called The Kylee Project, which will advocate for and support victims of domestic violence.

"We're gathering here today so that other women that are in this situation get the help that they need," said Rebecca Learner, Monteiro's cousin who organized the vigil.

Monteiro, 18, was 11 weeks pregnant when she went missing in August. Almost two weeks later, her body was found buried on her boyfriend, Gregory Groom's, property in Rehoboth. Police said Groom had stabbed her several times before burying her.

Groom was arraigned in August on several charges, including murder. He's currently being held without bail.

At his arraignment, prosecutors revealed a text message Monteiro had sent to her sister, saying Groom had strangled her and threw her to the ground.

"If I die, it was Greg," Monteiro allegedly wrote to her sister.