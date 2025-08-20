Missing pregnant teen Kylee Monteiro texted "If I die, it was Greg," prosecutor says of murder

Chilling text message read in court as man is arraigned for murder in pregnant girlfriend's death

Chilling text message read in court as man is arraigned for murder in pregnant girlfriend's death

Chilling text message read in court as man is arraigned for murder in pregnant girlfriend's death

A haunting text was revealed in court Wednesday as Gregory Groom was charged with murder in the death of his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend Kylee Monteiro in Rehoboth, Massachusetts. Prosecutors said just before she was killed, Monteiro texted her sister saying, "If I die, it was Greg."

Groom, 22, was arrested Tuesday shortly before a body believed to be Monteiro was found during a search of his home and property. He pleaded not guilty to murder and several other charges at his arraignment in Taunton District Court Wednesday.

Prosecutor Jason Mohan said the case began back on Friday, August 8, when Groom went to Rehoboth Police and reported Monteiro missing. They said he told investigators Monteiro had just left a residential program, took a rideshare to his home on August 6 and was looking to stay with him. Monteiro told Groom she was about 11 weeks pregnant and that he was the father. They allegedly had an argument about where Monteiro was going to stay. Monteiro had just graduated from Attleboro High School earlier this summer.

Kylee Monteiro text message

After the argument, Mohan said Monteiro sent a text message to her sister. He read it in court Wednesday.

"He threw me on the ground and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phone is at 4% and if I die, it was Greg," Mohan said.

An extensive search was launched on August 8 and lasted nearly two weeks, until Groom was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He was first charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation in connection with the incident with Monteiro on August 6.

According to prosecutors, family members became concerned because Monteiro was known to very active on social media and hadn't posted in several days. On her TikTok, she posted videos announcing her pregnancy and described Groom as a man who treated her like "gold."

"I know there's been a lot of speculation of domestic abuse but that wasn't the case in their relationship," said Monteiro's sister, Faith Monteiro.

Kylee Monteiro murder

Groom was interviewed again by police. Mohan said Groom admitted he had an argument with Monteiro, pushed her, and that she fell back and hit her head. Police then asked Groom to tell them where Monteiro's body was buried. Mohan said Groom drew a "rudimentary map" of the County Street property where Groom lives.

Mohan said Groom eventually told investigators he killed Monteiro after the argument on August 6 behind a shed on the property. He stabbed Monteiro twice in the neck and once in the chest with a kitchen knife, causing the blade to break, the prosecutor said. Groom then allegedly told police that he buried her about 20 yards away.

Search teams returned to the property Tuesday after receiving the new information and noticed a pile of brush next to the shed that was used to cover up blood and other evidence. About 20 yards away, they found a pile of brush and several trees that had been cut down.

Officers discovered a rectangular area of recently disturbed dirt. They found a body, believed to be Monteiro, about five feet underground. Groom was then charged with murder. The medical examiner is expected to make the final confirmation after an autopsy.

Groom was ordered held without bail. He's due back in court for a probable cause hearing on September 10.

Neither Groom's nor Monteiro's family spoke outside of court. Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn offered them his condolences.

"Certainly, is a very difficult time for them. Extend my sympathies to them and ask them to be patient with the process despite the trauma that they are experiencing now," he told reporters.

An event called "Vigil of hope for Kylee Monteiro" is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Redway Plain & The Veterans Memorial Gazebo, located at 401 Winthrop Street in Rehoboth.