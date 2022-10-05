Prudential Tower to open 3-floor 'View Boston' observatory in 2023

BOSTON - It's been over two years since Boston's Top of the Hub restaurant and Prudential Tower Skywalk Observatory closed. Now we're learning more about the new venue atop the Pru that's promising one-of-a-kind views of the city.

Building owner BPX announced Wednesday that "View Boston" will open sometime in 2023 and take up the top three floors of the 52-story tower.

"We know how popular observation decks are throughout the world, and in a city like Boston with our diverse neighborhoods, unique topography, and historic landmarks, this vantage point is unparalleled," Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Martha Sheridan said in a news release.

There were few details released about what exactly people will find in the 59,000-square-foot space. But the developer says that in addition to "360° breathtaking views of the city," the experience will also offer curated itineraries for visitors.

"Whether discovering famed institutions and coveted hidden gems through immersive interactive experiences, or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, your unforgettable Bostonian experience starts here," BXP's Boston region executive VP Bryan Koop said.