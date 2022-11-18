Vietnam War veteran in Billerica salutes neighbors during November

BILLERICA -- Dressed in full uniform with his Purple Heart proudly pinned to his chest, Vietnam War veteran Francis "Fraz" Fraine, stood outside his home on Friday to salute cars passing by.

"I'm thanking the people from Billerica," he said. "These people here always respected the veterans and I salute them, thanking them, letting them know I care about them too."

The month of November is significant for Fraz, 55 years ago, he was fighting in one of the most brutal battles in Vietnam.

"The 173rd paratroopers, we were fighting the battle of 875. I fought. I fought a lot, 173 was in a lot of battles and they were one of the best units over there," Fraz explained.

He made it out of that battle safely but was wounded later in the war. "A motor round went off and hit me in the stomach and the face."

When Fraz came home from Vietnam, he fought a different battle: post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I wouldn't do nothing [in] November I stayed, I had to mind over matter I had to conquer it," he said.

But now in November, he stands and salutes to the community he loves.

"I care and that's the bottom line," he said.

Fraz also served as a police officer for 30 years.

The town of Billerica also cares about Fraz. Cars honked, and drivers waved or stopped to stay hi on Friday. One person shared his story online.

"Somebody showed me the internet and there's 68 people saying thank you very much," Fraz told WBZ-TV.