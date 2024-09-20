Video showing Massachusetts correction officers stabbed "shocks the conscience," union says

BOSTON - Video of the attack on correction officers at a maximum-security prison in Lancaster, Massachusetts has been released. Five correction officers were hospitalized after the incident at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center on Wednesday.

One officer was stabbed by an inmate at least a dozen times and remains hospitalized. Another officer who was stabbed was treated and released along with three other officers who responded to the attack.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said it has been warning the Department of Correction about safety in the prison.

"The video shocks the conscience," the union's executive board said in a statement. "Suffice it to say the Executive Board of MCOFU is stunned, appalled and angry with the level of brutality of this video; but unfortunately, not surprised."

Video shows inmates stabbing correction officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster. Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union

The video released by the union on Friday shows an officer walk by one of the inmates when he is attacked. They end up on the ground and a second inmate jumps in. Another guard rushes to help, and the four men fight for about 30 seconds before a third guard arrives. Another inmate joined the fight before 10 more officers rushed in.

Union requesting security assessment

The union is requesting a full security assessment and review of policies and procedures inside all Massachusetts prisons.

"Our Officers are continuing to get hurt," the union's statement said. "This horrifying video speaks for itself. Change has to come, and it has to come swiftly."

The DOC said the inmates involved in the attack have been transferred to other facilities in the state.