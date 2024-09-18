Correction officers stabbed at maximum-security prison in Massachusetts

LANCASTER - Two correction officers were stabbed multiple times by inmates at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

Three additional correction officers were injured responding the incident.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, MA is a maximum security facility housing criminally sentenced males, pictured on July 22, 2021. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The assault happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. at the maximum-security facility. Five officers were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

"The facility is secure at this time while an investigation is conducted to determine the facts and circumstances," said Scott Croteau of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The Massachusetts State Police have been notified of the incident.

Union president pleads for safety changes

Dennis Martin, president of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said he has been pleading with the DOC to make the maximum-security prison safer for officers. He told WBZ nothing has changed.

"It is an unsafe prison," Martin said. "We've been trying everything we can. We have been pleading with this department to act on something and to get things changed around here and they just refuse to do anything. So we have been trying to bring awareness to these people here at the Department of Correction, and it's just fallen on deaf ears."