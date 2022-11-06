VIDEO: Armed robber sought by Cambridge police

CAMBRIDGE - Police are searching for an armed robber who showed a knife and got away with money from a Cambridge convenience store Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. No one was hurt.

Video shared by police shows the robber wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and face mask.

We are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect featured in the video after an armed robbery occurred at a convenience store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in #CambMA. Have any information?



— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 6, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.