VIDEO: Armed robber sought by Cambridge police
CAMBRIDGE - Police are searching for an armed robber who showed a knife and got away with money from a Cambridge convenience store Saturday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. No one was hurt.
Video shared by police shows the robber wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.
