VIDEO: Armed robber sought by Cambridge police

CAMBRIDGE - Police are searching for an armed robber who showed a knife and got away with money from a Cambridge convenience store Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. No one was hurt.

Video shared by police shows the robber wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:56 PM

