Rising basketball star coaching kids in Massachusetts as he builds his confidence

A Milton, Massachusetts native looks like a future basketball star in the making at only 16 years old but his game and presence go far beyond the numbers on the stat sheet.

At 6 feet 7 inches tall with a size 16 shoe, Filip Mazoul started at Milton High School and sharpened his skills at CATS Academy in Braintree, where he was teammates with former BZ MVP, Jaylen Harrell. He now plays for Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, a big move away from home and away from the siblings he adores.

Plays high school basketball in Vermont

"I do miss them when I'm there, so I really try to spend as much time with them on breaks when I do come home from boarding school in Vermont," said Mazoul.

At home in Massachusetts for the summer, Mazoul is coaching kids at Ferguson Basketball, the same program that helped shape his own game.

Inspiring the kids he coaches

"Now that I'm in the position I am being one of the leaders here, I just want to inspire the younger kids in the program to grow up and be as good as me or better than me," said Mazoul.

Coach Al Myles said Mazoul's work ethic sets the tone for everyone around him.

"When they see him show up and he's the first person in the gym and he's the last person in the gym, it also kind of reminds them that in order to be successful in what you want, you have to be the first person in, last person in every single time," said Myles.

Among those kids is Derek Sohn, who trains and plays with Mazoul on the Boston Warriors.

"Filip's always bringing energy to the team, defensively, offensively," said Sohn. "Ever since I've known him, he's been a really good shooter but through the program he's learned to get to the basket really well."

Jayden Star, another young player, said Mazoul's confidence has grown right along with his skills and it's contagious.

"He's not afraid if someone talks down on him, he doesn't care, he'll speak right back up," said Star. "He's just a confident player."

"Something I've struggled with was being able to communicate with people, strangers especially," said Mazoul. "If I can do it on the court just being as loud as possible, I can do it in the real life."