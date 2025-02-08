Basketball player from Boston known for his skills on the court and in the kitchen

CATS Academy senior from Boston is a star on the court and in the kitchen

BRAINTREE - A senior basketball player from Boston is making a name for himself as one of the best players in Massachusetts, as well as for his cooking skills on TikTok.

Dreams of playing in the NBA

Jaylen Harrell, a senior at CATS Academy in Braintree, said his dream is to play in the NBA.

"I think I was always underrated growing up and it fueled me to work as hard as I can. Me and my dad, working outside at six in the morning every day, running stairs," said Jaylen.

When asked how much work his son puts in, Ryann Harrell said, "We grew up in the community centers, the Boston community centers. As a young kid at 5 and 6, that just motivated Jaylen to want to become even that much more of a basketball player."

Last season, Jaylen was named Gatorade Player of the Year, a prestigious honor that awards the top high school athletes in the country. This season, he's close to averaging a triple double and is a favorite to win the award in consecutive seasons, which is a rare achievement.

"It was a great achievement, I think I deserved it. It wasn't my main goal, my main goal is always to win a championship, but it was a great complement to the end of a season," said Jaylen.

Jaylen is a sought-after scorer and he's gotten offers from several prestigious programs including Alabama, Kansas and Virginia Tech. Instead, he's staying closer to home in the fall.

"I had offers from Alabama, Wake Forest, Xavier. I ultimately chose Providence," said Jaylen.

"Providence is just getting a winner," said CATS Academy head coach Cary Herer. "A straight-out winner. To have someone who can really score and someone who's super competitive and anytime anyone doubts this kid, he proves them wrong."

Shares cooking videos on TikTok

When Jaylen is not cooking on the basketball court, he's showcasing his culinary skills on his TikTok.

"It's like therapy a little bit," said Jaylen.

"I think cooking is something he has taken on as a hobby and as stress relief," said Ryann Harrell.

Jaylen said his NBA influences include Kobe Bryant, Rajon Rondo, Nikola Jokić and Paul Pierce.

"Don't doubt this kid because he comes out on top every time," said Herer.