FDA approves new drug to treat menopausal hot flashes

BOSTON -- A new medication could have a cooling effect on many women suffering from menopause.

And this is not a hormonal treatment.

Hot flashes affect up to 80% of menopausal women and can sometimes be so severe, they interfere with a woman's ability to function and her quality of life.

Hormone therapy is very effective, but many women choose to avoid hormones for a variety of reasons.

Now the FDA has approved the first nonhormonal medication to treat menopausal hot flashes.

Veozah, a once-a-day pill, targets pathways in the brain that help control body temperature and can also reduce the sweating, flushing, and chills that often accompany a hot flash.

There is a potential risk of liver damage, so women taking the drug would need to be monitored with blood tests over time. The drug could be available by prescription in the next few weeks.