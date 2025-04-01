Venezuelans in Massachusetts get reprieve from crackdown on immigration

Immigrant in Massachusetts lost job over uncertainty of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

Some Massachusetts families are experiencing a reprieve from the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration while others are left in limbo.

A federal judge in California is leaving in place deportation protections for people from Venezuela, but the uncertainty is taking a toll.

"Venezuela was going through a very bad situation. There was no money. There was no food. There was no work," said Venezuelan immigrant Ana through a translator.

Ana fled an unstable Venezuela two years ago to start a new life in the United States with her 19-year-old daughter, who goes to college in Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans and Haitians. This status protects those from countries plagued by war or crisis to work in the U.S. and temporarily avoid deportation.

"Extremely stressed"

The removal of this special status has caused many immigrants protected under this order to lose their employment, including Ana. "I got extremely stressed and depressed. I didn't want to leave my house," said Ana of life after losing her job.

On Monday, some relief came for Venezuelans like Ana. A California judge ordered the Trump administration to pause its efforts to revoke special status. The judge did not address Haitians who are scheduled to lose their protected status in August.

"We are gratified that the Northern District of California court entered the nationwide injunction," said Oren Sellstrom, the litigation director of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Boston declined to rule on the matter, stating that the ruling from the California judge can stand on its own.

Boston attorneys prepared to seek relief

Attorneys for local Venezuelan and Haitian advocacy groups say they're ready if the circumstances change.

"If there's anything unexpected that comes out of California or the appellate court, we are now prepared to go immediately back to this court to seek the relief that our clients deserve," Sellstrom said.

Ana says the pause takes some of the stress off her community.

"I am extremely happy because this means a lot, not only for myself but for my entire family and my entire community. And it is more of us who are doing the good for the country. And it's only a little bit who are doing the bad," she said.