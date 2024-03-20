Venezuelan woman arrested in connection with shooting of David Ortiz

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of David Ortiz

BOSTON - A Venezuelan woman wanted in connection with the 2019 shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic National Police said 25-year-old Maria Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla was arrested in the National District.

Police have not said what role she played in the shooting on June 9, 2019. Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in Santo Domingo. He was sitting at a table with a friend at the time.

Ortiz spent months recovering, including a long stay at Massachusetts General Hospital. He ended up making a full recovery.

Ten people including the gunman have already been convicted.