Barnstable police warn 'date rape drugs' may be delivered via vape

Barnstable Police warns of possible use of date-rape drugs at local bars

BARNSTABLE - Last month, Cape Cod authorities said they've received several reports of people who believed their drinks were spiked at local bars. Now, the Barnstable Police Department says there's a possibility that the victims are being drugged in a different way - via vapes.

"The Barnstable Police Department has recently received another report of patrons at a local bar feeling the effects of possible 'date rape drugs,'" the department said in a statement Tuesday. "Information has been developed that the method of ingestion of these drugs may not just be drinks, it is possible that the substance is being delivered via altered 'vape' cartridges."

Police are investigating the latest incident and say that bar patrons should not only keep a close eye on their drinks, but also avoid sharing or using vapes from people they don't know.

PRESS RELEASE The Barnstable Police Department has recently received another report of patrons at a local bar feeling... Posted by Barnstable Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Anyone with information about altered vape cartridges should contact police.

Boston police have also warned about reports of people being drugged at bars and have asked victims to come forward.