Barnstable Police warns of possible use of date-rape drugs at local bars

BARNSTABLE -- Barnstable Police say they have recently received several reports of people who feel like they have been drugged at local bars.

According to police, these people said they experienced effects similar to those associated with date-rape drugs.

While there have been on assaults reported, the department issued a warning to locals on Monday.

"These drugs can easily be placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. The effects of these drugs are disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect," Barnstable police said in a statement.

Some of the drugs that may be using are scentless, colorless, and tasteless, like Rohypnol,GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), and Ketamine.