Get the snow off your mailbox and walkways, Postal Service tells Massachusetts residents

BOSTON - As another winter storm drops a few inches of snow across Massachusetts, the United States Postal Service is asking residents to help keep its workers safe when they make deliveries.

"For everyone's safety, we ask that you clear the snow and ice from sidewalks, walkways, porches and steps to help prevent falls," the USPS said in a statement Tuesday. "For mailboxes at the curb, we ask that snow and ice be removed regularly for safe access to the box by the carrier and uninterrupted delivery."

Another storm could bring snowflakes to the region Friday night into Saturday. The agency is also reminding people to watch out for letter carriers during dark winter afternoons.

The request for help with the snow comes a week after police in Needham warned the public to stop using all 25 mail drop-off locations in town. Police say thieves are using keys to get into the big blue mailboxes and steal mail as part of a "phishing" scam.