Watch CBS News
Local News

Get the snow off your mailbox and walkways, Postal Service tells Massachusetts residents

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Needham PD warn residents not to use blue mail boxes
Needham PD warn residents not to use blue mail boxes 00:28

BOSTON - As another winter storm drops a few inches of snow across Massachusetts, the United States Postal Service is asking residents to help keep its workers safe when they make deliveries.

"For everyone's safety, we ask that you clear the snow and ice from sidewalks, walkways, porches and steps to help prevent falls," the USPS said in a statement Tuesday. "For mailboxes at the curb, we ask that snow and ice be removed regularly for safe access to the box by the carrier and uninterrupted delivery."

Another storm could bring snowflakes to the region Friday night into Saturday. The agency is also reminding people to watch out for letter carriers during dark winter afternoons. 

The request for help with the snow comes a week after police in Needham warned the public to stop using all 25 mail drop-off locations in town. Police say thieves are using keys to get into the big blue mailboxes and steal mail as part of a "phishing" scam. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:33 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.