Snow coming to Massachusetts Tuesday, expected to slow both commutes

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a wintry, snowy day Tuesday.

Other than the one snowstorm back on January 7th, winter has largely been missing in action so far. January as a whole has been wet and mild. Through the first 14 days, there has only been one day with below average temperatures. Currently, Boston sits at the fifth warmest January to date on record.

You may have heard about a major cold outbreak has been gripping parts of the Midwest the last few days and Massachusetts is in for a big change over the next 7-to-10 days. You can say goodbye to the above average temperature streak. We won't see any more of those days until sometime later NEXT week!

The obvious follow up question - will there be some snow along with the coming cold? You betcha! A storm system will be passing to the south of New England Monday night and during the day on Tuesday. It won't be nearly as powerful as our last several storms, but it will make for a wintry day in parts of the area.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

When does the snow start in Massachusetts Tuesday?

There may be some light snow or flurries any time after midnight, especially in areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. We're not expecting much, if any, accumulation before dawn Tuesday, but there could be just enough of a dusting in some areas to cause some slippery travel during the morning commute.

As the storm makes its closest pass during the day Tuesday, the snow will fill in and become light to moderate later in the morning hours.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

At the same time, some slightly milder air will work in over southeast Massachusetts and along the immediate coastline. This will change the snow over to a mix with rain by the afternoon.

The storm will quickly move out to sea late in the day and any precipitation will taper off by late afternoon/evening on Tuesday.

How much snow in Massachusetts Tuesday?

Accumulations will be fairly light across the area:

Nothing-to-one inch over Cape Cod, the Islands and the Plymouth County coastline.

One-to-2 inches inland in Plymouth County up through Boston and Cape Ann

Two-to-4 inches in areas west of Interstate 95 (most areas will be closer to 2-to-3" with some isolated areas getting 4") WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

When is the next storm in Massachusetts?

We have one more storm threat this week. A similar storm system may impact our area on Friday. Much like the Tuesday storm, this one may be a bit too far south and too weak to bring any significant snowfall to our region.

Given that it is still several days away, it bears watching and we cannot yet rule out a bigger impact. More on this to come in the next 24-to-48 hours.