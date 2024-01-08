Needham police urge residents to stop using mail drop-off locations "immediately" due to phishing

Thieves seen stealing mail from blue USPS collection boxes in Needham

Thieves seen stealing mail from blue USPS collection boxes in Needham

Thieves seen stealing mail from blue USPS collection boxes in Needham

NEEDHAM – Police in Needham are urging residents not to use public mail drop-off locations as they have become "phishing" targets.

Needham police said thieves are using keys to get into the mailboxes. The suspects then steal mail that has been dropped off for delivery.

In addition, police said there have been thefts from standalone mailboxes in busier neighborhoods. Among the areas targeted are one on Maple Street and another on Brookline Street.

"We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots," police posted on Facebook. "The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find. Other towns have been hit as well. ANY MAIL should be brought directly into the post office during hours of operation. We are sorry for that inconvenience."

Needham police said residents should stop using all 25 mail drop-off locations in town.

If you have used them recently, there is no need to contact police. Instead, people are asked to monitor their bank statements over the coming months.

Needham police issued a similar warning after thieves were seen stealing from mailboxes over the summer.