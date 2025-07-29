Crew picks up 1,000 used needles a day from Boston streets

Cleaning up Boston's neighborhood of used hypodermic needles is both personal and purposeful William Smith or "Smitty" as he goes by.

"I was once one of them. On the average a crew, we probably pull 1,000 needles in a day," Smitty said.

"More needles than garbage"

He's part of a drug addiction recovery program group called Homeless Back2Work, supported by the Newmarket Business Improvement District. Working with the city's 311 system, they stop at nothing to make sure neighborhoods are clear of needles from Nubian Square to Ramsey Park to the South End. "I am finding needles more than garbage," Smitty said.

Earlier this month, 4-year-old Mason Flynn-Bradford accidently stepped on a used needle while celebrating a family cookout along the greenway in South Boston. He's had several blood tests for infections and is now on medications.

Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald says the city needs to take a more forceful approach when it comes to making all of Boston's communities safer. "What we are looking for is a baseline quality of life. Where someone shouldn't have to go to a park and worry about stepping on a needle," FitzGerald said.

Crew takes pride in job

Sue Sullivan runs Newmarket Business Improvement District and helps oversee people like Smitty. She says the number of needles they collect through the city is overwhelming.

"It is tragic to have a four-year-old or anyone step on a needle. That is why our crew takes it so seriously when they're out there, that do not leave any needles behind," Sullivan said. "On average right now, we are picking up close to 20,000 a month."

Smitty says he refuses to give up cleaning up. "We take pride in what we do," he smiled.