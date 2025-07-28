Parents demand changes after 4-year-old boy steps on used needle in South Boston park

Parents demand changes after boy steps on used needle in South Boston

A couple in South Boston is demanding changes after their four-year-old was stuck by a needle in a city park.

Shaheim Grant and Caroline Flynn remain hopeful that their son Mason Flynn-Bradford will be OK. Earlier this month, the four-year-old stepped on used hypodermic needle during a family birthday cookout on the greenway along Columbia Road in South Boston.

"Traumatic experience"

"It was a traumatic experience. He didn't have shoes on. He had socks on. He ran out of the tent and stepped on the needle," Flynn said.

The family immediately brought him to Boston Medical Center for testing and he is now on several medications.

"They tested him for pretty much all bloodborne pathogens... HIV, hepatitis. The fear was immense," Grant said.

The family has played in the area plenty of times and never saw any needles on the ground. Now they are speaking out hoping the city will do more to protect children and families.

Statement from city

The city released a statement saying:

"Discarded needles on our city streets and public spaces are unacceptable, and no family should have to worry about their children's safety with this distressing situation. The City works to remove any found needles immediately, and the public health risks of discarded needles and other impacts are another reason why we are moving to end outdoor congregate substance use in Boston."

The family said they plan to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu at some point later this week to walk through the area so they can express their concerns.

"I just want the city to be safer and cleaner. It should never happen to a four-year-old. It shouldn't happen to anyone but especially a child," Flynn said.