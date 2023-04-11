Think twice before charging your phone at the airport, FBI warns

DENVER - You may want to think twice before charging your phone at the airport.

The FBI issued a warning recently, via its official Denver Twitter account, about public USB ports that are commonly found in airports, hotels and malls.

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

The agency said hackers can use the ports to put malware and other monitoring software on cellphones and other devices.

They suggest carrying your own charger and plugging it into an outlet instead.

The FCC has previously warned about "juice jacking" at public USB charging stations, and also says people should be aware that cyber criminals use public Wi-Fi networks to target travelers.