Think twice before charging your phone at the airport, FBI warns
DENVER - You may want to think twice before charging your phone at the airport.
The FBI issued a warning recently, via its official Denver Twitter account, about public USB ports that are commonly found in airports, hotels and malls.
The agency said hackers can use the ports to put malware and other monitoring software on cellphones and other devices.
They suggest carrying your own charger and plugging it into an outlet instead.
The FCC has previously warned about "juice jacking" at public USB charging stations, and also says people should be aware that cyber criminals use public Wi-Fi networks to target travelers.
