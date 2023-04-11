Watch CBS News
Local News

Think twice before charging your phone at the airport, FBI warns

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FBI issues warning on free charging stations
FBI issues warning on free charging stations 00:23

DENVER - You may want to think twice before charging your phone at the airport.

The FBI issued a warning recently, via its official Denver Twitter account, about public USB ports that are commonly found in airports, hotels and malls.

The agency said hackers can use the ports to put malware and other monitoring software on cellphones and other devices.

They suggest carrying your own charger and plugging it into an outlet instead.

The FCC has previously warned about "juice jacking" at public USB charging stations, and also says people should be aware that cyber criminals use public Wi-Fi networks to target travelers. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.