Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.

Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.

They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.

U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.

While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us.

California came out on top with 48 hospitals.

As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine.

No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:47 AM

