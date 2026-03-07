Manager buys and reopens Uno Pizzeria in Revere, Massachusetts weeks after state-wide closures

Five weeks after closing, the Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Revere, Massachusetts has reopened after the general manager bought the location.

The Norwood-based chain, known for its deep dish pizza, closed four locations in New England in January: Dedham, Braintree, Revere and Warwick, Rhode Island. The Attleboro location shut its doors just a few weeks ago.

The location at the Northgate Shopping Center was a fixture in the community. Regulars like Mike Barker had been going there for years.

"When I found out they were closing doors my heart felt heavy. We like the hospitality. The manager is very, very kind to us, and the food is just phenomenal, it's comfort food," said Barker, who was one of the first customers upon reopening.

The restaurant underwent a massive renovation, with state-of-the-art media, lights and a fresh new look. It's all thanks to the general manager, who said they are "very happy to be back."

"When it closed, my wife was the general manager. We had the opportunity to buy the franchise, and we JUST jumped at that chance. Because we love our staff, and we wanted to keep the jobs and community together here," Dee Dee Edmondson-Koram said.

All of the former employees have returned, including 20-year-old Isaiah who started as a host three years ago.

"The customers here are like none other I've dealt with before. Everyone is very welcoming, and we have a family here," he said.

"Every one of our kitchen staff is back and they helped us revamp the place. We want people, number one, to be employed and number two to be excited or happy to come to work, know they're going to have a solid job and a solid foundation. We have been a presence in Boston since 1979. This location is going to be the only one in the greater Boston area," Dee Dee said.

There are only five locations left in Massachusetts, Bellingham, Sturbridge, Worcester, Springfield and now Revere.