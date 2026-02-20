Not Your Average Joe's, Uno Pizzeria closing more Massachusetts restaurants

Two Massachusetts-based casual dining chains are closing more restaurants in the state.

Not Your Average Joe's is closing its Norwell location on Saturday. This comes less than two weeks after the brand's restaurant in Watertown Square closed after 27 years in business.

"Our leases are up and we have decided to not renew," regional director of operations Sara Murtagh told WBZ-TV. "We are very sad to leave after all these years."

Not Your Average Joe's got its start in Dartmouth in 1994. It still has Massachusetts locations in Acton, Bedford, Hyannis, Waltham and Westwood.

Uno Pizzeria is closing its Attleboro restaurant on Sunday after 20 years.

"We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has made this restaurant feel like home for over two decades," the restaurant posted to Facebook. "It's been an unforgettable run!"

Last month, Uno closed restaurants in Dedham, Braintree and Revere. The only remaining Uno locations in Massachusetts will be in Bellingham, Sturbridge, Worcester and Springfield at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Other local casual dining chains like the Ninety Nine and Bertucci's have closed multiple restaurants in the past few years.

Boston Business Journal reporter Grant Welker recently told WBZ-TV that restaurants like Uno are "facing a lot of headwinds."

"One of them being that there's a lot more competition for dining dollars, and fast casual is taking a lot of that," he said. "It's places like Chipotle that are really growing, and people like the quick aspect of it."