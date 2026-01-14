Unclaimed lottery prizes worth $100,000 and $50,000 set to expire in Massachusetts

Lottery players in Massachusetts are running out of time to claim two winning tickets worth big money.

The Lottery says a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket will expire if it is not claimed by Jan. 21, 2026. A Powerball prize worth $50,000 will expire after Jan. 20, 2026.

The Mass Cash ticket was sold at West Main Gas & Diesel in Hyannis for a Jan 20, 2025 drawing. The winning numbers were 10-16-17-18-31.

The Powerball ticket was sold at Morrissey Boulevard Wines & Liquors in Dorchester for a Jan. 18, 2025 drawing. The winning numbers were 14-31-35-64-69, with a Powerball of 23. The jackpot at the time was an estimated $329 million.

If the tickets go unclaimed, the money will be distributed to cities and towns in Massachusetts. Prizes of up to $103,000 can be picked up at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

Last year, a Chicopee woman found a Mass Cash ticket worth $100,000 in her junk drawer just before it would've became worthless. Her son had seen a news story about the expiring ticket and urged her to look for it.

Mass Cash costs $1 per play, and matching all five numbers wins $100,000. The odds of getting the grand prize are 1 in 324,632.

The current Powerball jackpot is up to $156 million for Wednesday night's drawing. Players need to match four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The odds of doing so are 1 in 913,129.