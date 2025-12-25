8 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Massachusetts for Christmas Eve drawing. Here's where.

There was only one winner for the Powerball's Dec. 24 jackpot worth more than $1.8 billion, and that valuable ticket was sold at a gas station outside Little Rock, Arkansas. But several lottery players in Massachusetts woke up Thursday morning to a nice Christmas gift.

There were eight Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Massachusetts, according to the state lottery. To win $50,000, players need to match four numbers and the Powerball. The odds of doing so are 1 in 913,129.

The winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, with a Powerball of 19.

The $50,000 tickets were sold in:

Attleboro (Cumberland #0135)

Dedham (7-Eleven 34499-1)

Essex (Schooner's Market)

Methuen (Ted's Stateline Mobil)

Rockland (Go Go Gas)

Peabody (Stop & Shop #005)

Provincetown (Cumberland #2232)

Salem (Castle Hill Mini Mart)

Winners in Massachusetts have up to a year to claim their prize before they expire. Payments can be claimed at one of the state's regional lottery offices.

The $1.817 billion grand prize was the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever. One of the largest-ever Powerball prizes was claimed in Massachusetts in 2017 by Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, who was the sole winner of a $758.7 million jackpot.

There is another record jackpot still up for grabs in Massachusetts. There was no big winner in the Megabucks drawing Wednesday night. The jackpot for the $2 game is now up to $9.35 million, the largest since the game was redesigned in 2023. The next drawing is Saturday night.