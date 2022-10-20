UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning

WORCESTER – Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.

The hospital said Kam Look and Kai Chen live in Amherst but are originally from Malaysia.

They went out to forage mushrooms for dinner, something they did safely in Malaysia.

Unfortunately, these were not the same mushrooms. Both became severely ill and suffered life-threatening liver damage.

Both were flown to UMass Memorial in Worcester, where they received an experimental drug to save their lives.

Kai was discharged from the hospital within days, but Kam's condition was more serious and she underwent a successful liver transplant.

Both family members will share their story during a Thursday news conference in Worcester.