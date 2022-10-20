Watch CBS News
Local News

UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning 00:42

WORCESTER – Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.

The hospital said Kam Look and Kai Chen live in Amherst but are originally from Malaysia.

They went out to forage mushrooms for dinner, something they did safely in Malaysia.

Unfortunately, these were not the same mushrooms. Both became severely ill and suffered life-threatening liver damage.

Both were flown to UMass Memorial in Worcester, where they received an experimental drug to save their lives.

Kai was discharged from the hospital within days, but Kam's condition was more serious and she underwent a successful liver transplant.

Both family members will share their story during a Thursday news conference in Worcester.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.