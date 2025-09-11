Police say no threat at UMass Boston after "unconfirmed report" of shooting on campus

There was a large police presence at UMass Boston Thursday afternoon after an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus. Police worked to clear all buildings and determined there was no threat to the community.

"Police have reported the incident on campus all clear. There is no ongoing threat to the community," UMass Boston said.

UMass Boston sent an alert late Thursday afternoon of a public safety threat in or near the Residence Hall East Building.

Boston police said they received a single 911 call for a report of shots fired.

"Troopers have responded to UMass Boston to an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus," Massachusetts State Police said. "Law Enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff."

People were told to stay away from the area.

All classes and activities have been canceled for Thursday evening.

Last week, the campus of UMass Lowell was locked down and there was a massive police search for a man who was spotted with a gun on campus. Police in Lowell said it was a teenage boy with an airsoft rifle.