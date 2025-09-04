UMass Lowell lockdown was caused by teen with airsoft rifle, police say

The lockdown and massive police search on the campus of UMass Lowell on Wednesday was caused by a teenage boy with an airsoft rifle, police said.

UMass Lowell sent an alert on campus around 2:30 p.m. reporting a sighting of a person with a gun near the Riverview Suites on the South Campus. People were asked to stay indoors, and classes were canceled for the day.

Later, UMass Lowell Police Chief Ron Dickerson confirmed that a video circulating on social media that showed a person apparently armed with a long gun was real. Dickerson said that police had seen the person on their own surveillance videos.

A teenager with an airsoft rifle that prompted a lockdown at the UMass Lowell campus, as seen on a home's security camera. Phung Bai

There were no reports of shots fired. The lockdown ended around 5:15 p.m. with no one in custody. Police continued searching throughout the night.

On Thursday, the Lowell Police Department announced that a teenage boy was identified as the person who prompted the lockdown. They shared a photograph of the gun, which was confirmed to be an "airsoft replica weapon."

The boy's name was not released. Police did not say if he is facing any charges.

Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement that the safety of people in the city is top priority and, "the extensive response of personnel and assets by this department and our law enforcement partners was a testament to that commitment."

"I want to thank all our officers and partners for their brave response as well as our investigators for their diligent investigative work that brought closure to this incident," Hudon said. "I would especially like to thank the residents of the affected neighborhood for their cooperation and understanding while this incident unfolded. While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured."