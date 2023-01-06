Watch CBS News
Local News

UMass Boston bringing back indoor mask requirement

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Communities recommend students wear masks after winter break
Communities recommend students wear masks after winter break 02:32

BOSTON - UMass Boston is bringing back an indoor mask mandate as COVID cases continue to rise.

The requirement will be reinstated on Monday, the school said in a message to the campus community.

"Our mask requirement applies to all individuals regardless of vaccination status and the requirement applies in all indoor settings (including campus shuttles) as well as in crowded outdoor settings," school officials said.

The announcement comes as the Boston area and much of Massachusetts has moved into "high" COVID community levels on the latest CDC map, reflecting rising case numbers and hospitalization rates.

The CDC recommends masking when the COVID community level is high.

"For the sake of the health of our campus and community, we are hopeful that this latest wave of the COVID pandemic will pass quickly," UMass Boston said.

Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown are among the K-12 school districts that recommended masks for students as they returned from winter break earlier this week. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 2:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.