Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown schools recommend masks on return from break

WATERTOWN - Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown schools are recommending that staff and students wear masks while returning from the holiday break this week.

The recommendation comes as COVID levels in the Boston-area wastewater are as high as they've been in almost a year, and flu severity in Massachusetts is very high.

"I think it's a good idea," said parent Gabrielle Wilkinson of Newton. "I know more than a handful of people right now that have COVID, they are sick. My boys have had a cough for a week, so I am planning on sending them back to school with masks on."

The districts are recommending but not requiring masks for the next few weeks to prevent the absences that plagued schools before vacation.

"Every week was staff, kids, everybody was out," Wilkinson said. "So, it's just like you've got to do what you've got to do right."

Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron says those illness peaks have already passed. "Well in the rearview mirror," Dr. Doron said. "We haven't seen a positive RSV test at Tufts Medical Center in weeks."

Flu is past its peak, too, she says.

"This year and last year are like two different planets when it comes to COVID-19," Dr. Doron said.

State wastewater data confirms, this time last year was that massive omicron peak, and while numbers now might tick up, Doron said, "Essentially now we have a situation where virtually everyone has had COVID, whether they know it or not."

Meaning there is a lot more natural immunity. That's why while masks do work to prevent illness, Dr. Doron believes schools should rely on natural immunity rather than masks to keep kids healthy.

"Did the things that we have done to protect ourselves against COVID up until now create the situation that we are in with RSV and flu? I say yes," Dr. Doron said.

Dr. Doron also says masking kids only at school won't have much of an effect since so much of life otherwise is back to business as usual.

in Watertown the recommendation is in place until the levels for both COVID and flu go down. Newton, Arlington and Boston's recommendations are for the first two weeks of classes.