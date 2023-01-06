CDC map shows most of Massachusetts has 'high' COVID community levels

New COVID subvariant sparks concern Dr. Ashish Jha on the fast-spreading new COVID variant 03:00

BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.

A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk.

COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.

COVID community levels in Massachusetts - the orange represents "High" CDC

The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high.

"If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed," the agency says.

Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown are among the school districts that recommended masks for students as they returned from winter break earlier this week.

Doctors say the new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in the northeast.

"Based on all the data we have, the new bivalent vaccine. . . does seem to provide a good degree of infection and terrific protection against serious illness," White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS Mornings. "The number one thing people can do is make sure they go out and get that new bivalent vaccine."