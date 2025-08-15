Ukrainians in Massachusetts skeptical of Trump-Putin summit, "more of a show"

As President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a high stakes summit in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine, it's already creating skepticism among some local Ukrainians on what can be accomplished.

"I view this summit as more of a show, unfortunately as sad as it may sound that show benefits Putin," said Daria Bogatova who came to the U.S. to study in 2021 just before the war broke out. She has devoted her time to gathering and sending humanitarian supplies to front line troops at home such as blankets and tourniquets.

She says an isolated Putin now basks in a U.S. invitation. "I do not think Putin comes to sign anything, to negotiate anything, but to show his people that he gets invited by a United States president," she said.

Ukrainian Vsevolod Petriv hopes Trump is sincere in his effort to bring peace to Ukraine, but worries about his true commitment as a president who once said he could end the war in 24 hours. "I don't think that Trump really thinks of the real meaning of what's going on, as opposed to just checking things off on a list," Petriv said.

Anya Dubovyk says she's grateful to the support Americans have already given her country. "We don't have the right to be pessimistic," said Dubovyk.

Home city shelled before summit

But she also shows pictures her family has sent of her home city Sumy in northeast Ukraine being shelled by Russian troops just as the summit was about to get underway. "President Putin is one of the most skilled KGB agents. He can be very convincing, but you cannot trust any word he is saying," Dubovyk said.

They are calling for deeper sanctions on Russia to send a clear message, and they don't believe any negotiations can take place without Ukrainian President Zelensky at the table. "How can you have a discussion about peace with two warring factions with one of the warring factions not there," said Vsevolod Petriv.

Trump insists the summit could be a prelude to a future meeting, but the talks will likely have to bear fruit first.