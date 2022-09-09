Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

REVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car.

"That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.

He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was too much.

As he lifted the door for her, he realized the woman's young daughter was trying to escape first. He called for additional help, but no one came.

"I had to do it by myself, so I used my right hand to lift the door with all my might, and pull the baby out with my left hand," details Traore.

Moments after the three got away, the car exploded into flames.

"Less than one minute, smoke started come from the vehicle, and then fire. The engine is on, and liquid is coming out, so I sense danger," adds Traore.

He still has sore arm from the rescue, and is seeing a doctor, but Traore says he would do what he did again.

"Life is the only gift that once it is taken away, you can never have it again," continued Traore. "I'm a Muslim. If you save one life, it's like you have saved every human being's life."