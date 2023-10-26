Tyreek Hill returns to practice for Dolphins ahead of Week 8 matchup with Patriots

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

FOXBORO -- When Tyreek Hill missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, there was some speculation that the Dolphins receiver might miss Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. It doesn't appear the New England defense will be so lucky.

Hill was back out on the practice field on Thursday, moving around like he usually does. So it would appear the Patriots' secondary will have its hands full with one of the most dynamic receivers in the game Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is back at practice bringing normal 🐆 energy as Kirk Franklin plays.



Hill later ran routes, caught passes and did his normal high-intensity cutting during drills. Looked like 🐆. Good sign after he missed practiced with hip injury yesterday. pic.twitter.com/L3yfVhznXW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 26, 2023

"I'm good, baby," Hill responded when asked Thursday if he would be playing on Sunday. The Dolphins listed Hill as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report.

The Patriots did an admirable job at containing Hill in Week 2, holding him to five receptions for 40 yards. He did catch a touchdown that game, an 11-yard snag to put Miami on top 17-3 just ahead of halftime, but the Pats held him to just two receptions for 15 yards in the second half. Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez also picked off one of Tua Tagovailoa's passes intended for Hill in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for New England, Gonzalez won't be around on Sunday, as he's likely out for the season with a torn labrum. But it seems like Hill will be, which will make life pretty difficult for the New England secondary.