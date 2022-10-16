Tyquan Thornton catches first career touchdown for Patriots vs. Browns

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

BOSTON -- With Nelson Agholor out due to injury, Sunday figured to present a significant opportunity for rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

And Thornton made the most of it, hauling in the first touchdown catch of his career early in the third quarter to give the Patriots a double-digit lead.

The touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Fellow rookie Bailey Zappe stood tall in a clean pocket as Thornton freed himself from cornerback Greedy Williams on a slant. Zappe eventually saw Thornton, who flipped up his left arm to call for the ball, before delivering a strike.

Thornton secured the catch and fell to the turf for his first regular-season touchdown as a pro.

It's not often that a Patriots rookie throws a touchdown to another rookie, as ESPN noted that it hadn't happened since 1993.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Rookie Bailey Zappe's 2-yard TD to rookie Tyquan Thornton marks the first time the Patriots have had a rookie-to-rookie passing TD connection since Week 18 of the 1993 season, when Drew Bledsoe threw a TD to Vincent Brisby. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2022

Thornton was playing in just his second career game, as he was activated off injured reserve prior to the Patriots' game against the Lions last week. He had just two catches for seven yards in his NFL debut, but his second NFL game became a bit more memorable with that snag in the end zone.

Thornton was a second-round pick by the Patriots this year, at No. 50 overall out of Baylor.