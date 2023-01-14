Watch CBS News
Tuskegee Airman 'Woody' Woodhouse of Roxbury celebrates 96th birthday

BOSTON - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen was honored at Faneuil Hall Saturday on his 96th birthday.

Teenagers from Project 351 sang "Happy Birthday" to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Enoch "Woody" Woodhouse before their Launch & Service Day.

Woodhouse grew up in Roxbury in the 1930s. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the military and became a member of the distinguished Tuskegee Airmen, the first all-Black aviation division in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He later went on to become a successful lawyer and on Sundays, could always be found worshipping at Trinity Church in Copley Square. He's spent much of his adult life inspiring Boston teens to achieve greatness.

He was honored last October with a mural at Logan Airport. That came a month after the Red Sox presented him with the Living Legend award.

